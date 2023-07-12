Here’s when thriller K-drama ‘The Killing Vote’ will premiere

South Korean television network SBS has revealed when its upcoming thriller K-drama The Killing Vote will debut.

Today (July 12), SBS released brand-new teaser images for its upcoming K-drama series, The Killing Vote. The thriller series, based on the popular webtoon of the same name, will star Lim Ji-yeon (The Glory) and Park Hae-jin (From Now On, Showtime!).

The Killing Vote will follow two police officers, Kim Moo-chan (Park) and Joo Hyun (Lim), who team up to track down a mysterious vigilante known only as “Dog Mask”. The enigmatic figure kills based on the results of a national vote on criminals who manage to avoid punishment from the law.

Kim Moo-chan is the youngest head of an investigation unit at the Southern Provincial Police Agency, and is eager to take on interesting cases. Meanwhile, Joo Hyun is a once-ace member of the Cyber Investigation Team, who has since become known as a nuisance to the force.

The new teaser images for The Killing Vote see Kim Moo-chan and Joo Hyun at what appears to be a crime scene. The set of pictures features individual shots of both characters, alongside images with both of them.

The Killing Vote is set to premiere August 10 at 9pm KST on South Korean television network SBS. International availability for the K-drama has yet to be announced.

박해진X임지연 팀플레이 다들 어때?정체 미상 개탈 추적하는 따로 또 같이 최강 케미✨SBS 새 목요드라마 <국민사형투표>☞ 8월 10일 [목] 밤 9시 첫 방송#SBS새목요드라마 #국민사형투표 #TheKillingVote#국민사형투표스틸 #스틸#박해진 #박성웅 #임지연 Posted by SBS DRAMA on Monday, July 10, 2023

“As this is a hard-boiled chase thriller, there’s a lot of intense action,” the production team of The Killing Vote said of the K-drama, per The Fact and translated by Soompi. “Park Hae-jin and Lim Ji-yeon are actors who boast great acting skills individually. Together, they have the perfect acting chemistry. Please look forward to seeing their dynamic team play.”