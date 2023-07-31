Park Hae-jin and Lim Ji-yeon hunt a killer in a new ‘The Killing Vote’ teaser

South Korean television network SBS has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama The Killing Vote, starring Lim Ji-yeon and Park Hae-jin.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, The Killing Vote follows detective Kim Moo-chan (played by Park Hae-jin) and cyber crimes investigator Joo Hyun (The Glory’s Lim Ji-yeon) as they attempt to uncover the identity of a vigilante and murderer known only as “Dog Mask”.

“Dog Mask” begins holding nation-wide votes deciding upon the deaths of criminals who have escaped the justice system, personally carrying out executions if more than 50 per cent of the population vote to give them the death penalty.

The new teaser shows Joo Hyun and other citizens of Korea receiving a text message asking them to vote on the execution of a man supposedly guilty of distributing child pornography. When the votes exceed 50 per cent of the population, “Dog Mask” executes the man, saying: “There are too many bastards in this world who deserve worse than death.”

The later scenes show Moo-chan trying to track down “Dog Mask”, while the repercussions of his executions ripple through South Korea. In a voiceover, Joo Hyun asks: “Do you still think ‘Dog Mask’ is doing the right thing?”

Aside from Lim Ji-yeon and Park Hae-jin, The Killing Vote also stars Unlock My Boss’ Park Sung-woong as Kwok Seok-joo, a man serving time for the murder of his daughter’s rapist, who becomes involved in the “Dog Mask” case.

The upcoming mystery-thriller drama premieres on SBS on August 10, where it will air every Thursday. It will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in selected regions.