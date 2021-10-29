‘The King’s Affection’ star Nam Yoon-su discusses his similarities with character Lee Hyun

South Korean actor Nam Yoon-su has opened up about playing his character Lee Hyun on The King’s Affection.

In his recent pictorial with GQ Magazine, the 24-year-old actor discussed his role as crown prince’s calm and gentle cousin Lee Hyun in the ongoing KBS2 series, and how he relates to the character.

Nam described the character as having a “big heart” and being unable to tolerate injustice, likening him to a sturdy tree. “When I was young, I fought quite often with my older brothers. But as I grew up, I realised that I’m naturally a calm person,” he shared, per Soompi.

Later, the actor discussed his previous role in the gritty 2020 teen-crime drama Extracurricular, revealing that he had found it difficult playing the delinquent Kwak Ki-tae. “My character was very violent and vulgar, which is very different from who I am in real life,” he explained.

Nam went on to confess that he had cried in a taxi while shooting for the Netflix series after the driver has said “it’s tough out there, huh?”. “I was going through a difficult time emotionally. When the taxi driver threw me the question on my way home from the shoot, I suddenly got emotional,” he said. “I didn’t cry too hard, it was just a few tears.”

The King’s Affection revolves around Lee Hwi (played by Park Eun-bin), a Joseon-era crown prince. Born the female twin of the original crown prince, she disguises herself as a man to take her brother’s place after his death.

“If you look at history, all the kings we had were males, so the very plot of a female king may well just be [something of] our imaginations,” Park shared during a press conference prior to its premiere. “But I wanted to take on the challenge that a female could also be a king.”