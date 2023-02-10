‘The Last Of Us’ star Melanie Lynskey responds to criticism of her casting: “I don’t need to be muscly”

The Last Of Us star Melanie Lynskey has responded to criticism over her casting in the show – after she was targeted for not having a muscular body.

The actor, who plays Kathleen in the video game TV port, made her first appearance on screen over the weekend. Her arrival on screen as the guerrilla leader in Kansas City was largely praised. However, there were some who picked fault with the actress’ casting.

It seems that one critic stood out above the crowd for Lynskey, who felt the need to clap back over one tweet. A former America’s Next Top Model contestant, Adrianne Curry, took exception and slated Lynskey for having a body that said “life of luxury”.

Advertisement

Curry, who has since deleted her account from Twitter, appeared to reply to a photo of the Yellowjackets actor (which was completely unrelated to The Last of Us), writing: “Her body says life of luxury… not post apocalyptic warlord. where is linda hamilton when you need her?”

In response Lynskey posted a screen-grab of Curry’s tweet, replying: “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for [sic]”

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

Lynskey posted another series of tweets later on, writing: “I wanted her to be feminine, and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are ‘weak.’ Because honestly, fuck that.

“I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations.”

Advertisement

It comes not long after Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was mocked for his “hilarious” complaint about episode three of The Last Of Us.

Shapiro was one of the few who took issue with the storyline, complaining that there are “no zombies in this entire episode” and that the romance between Bill and Frank has “nothing to do with the plot of the show”.