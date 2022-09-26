HBO has released the first trailer for The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – check it out above.

Adapted from the 2013 action game by developer Naughty Dog, The Last Of Us follows Joel (Pascal) who is tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States that’s been ravaged by a deadly disease.

The series also stars Gabriel Luna as Joel’s younger brother Tommy, alongside Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce and Anna Torv. Guest stars in the series include Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Lamar Johnson and Storm Reid.

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who portrayed Joel and Ellie in the original game, have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

The Last Of Us consists of ten episodes and is written by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, who wrote and directed the game.

A synopsis for the series reads: “The Last Of Us story takes place twenty years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

“What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

The trailer was unveiled as part of The Last Of Us Day on September 26, which has taken place annually since 2013.

A sequel to The Last Of Us was released in June 2020 on the PlayStation 4. A remake of the original title, now titled The Last Of Us Part I, was released earlier this month on the PlayStation 5.

The Last Of Us is scheduled to be released on HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2023.