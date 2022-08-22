Lee Seung-gi is an eccentric jack-of-all-trades in new ‘The Law Cafe’ trailer

Upcoming KBS2 legal drama The Law Cafe has unveiled a trailer introducing Lee Seung-gi’s character.

The new clip introduces Kim Jung-ho, the legal romance series’ lead male, played by Lee Seung-gi. A former “monster genius” prosecutor who retired three years prior to the beginning of the series, Jung-ho introduces himself as the owner of a rental business, as well as the writer of a web novel.

He goes on to list some of his strengths in the form of nicknames, including “Super Genius,” “Sexy Smart,” “Awesome Memory Skills” and “Handsome Face”. Despite his confidence, Jung-ho is still reluctant to share the circumstances of his retirement from the prosecutor’s office.

Later, Jung-ho discusses his longtime crush on lawyer Kim Yu-ri (played by Lee Se-young), sharing: “I thought it’d be okay if I didn’t see her for a while, but it’s beginning to hurt again these days.”

The Law Cafe revolves around the events that occur in a building owned by Jung-ho, which houses the law firm where Yu-ri works. The pair begin developing feelings for each other after they start working together on Yu-ri’s cases. It will premiere on September 5 on KBS2 at 9:50pm KST and will also be available to stream on Viu shortly after airing in South Korea.

The upcoming K-drama is based on the web novel Love According to Law by No Seung-ah. It is helmed by director Lee Eun-jin, who best known for Sassy Go Go, as well as newcomer Im Ji-eun as its screenwriter.

The Law Cafe also marks the second time its two lead actors will be working together after starring in the fantasy series A Korean Odyssey from 2017-2018.