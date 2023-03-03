‘The Mandalorian’ director teases “surprises” to match Luke Skywalker’s return

An executive producer and director on The Mandalorian has teased more “surprises” in the third season.

The Star Wars spin-off debuted the first episode of season three on Wednesday (March 1), which picks up after Grogu and Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), reunited in fellow spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett.

It also comes after the show’s season two finale, where Mark Hamill made a surprise appearance as Luke Skywalker in digitally de-aged form.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Rick Famuyiwa, who directed the season three premiere, was asked whether anything in the third season will match Luke’s return.

“There’s always something to look forward to, there’s always surprises,” Famuyiwa replied.

“I think the show, at its heart, is still just about this relationship between Mando and Grogu, and that’s still the focus and still going to be the centre of it, but in that journey and in that exploration and in what Mando does, we’re obviously going to expand.”

He added: “As you start to see things and his world starts to expand, we’ve had some interesting surprises and guests that have come along the way up to this point and so there’s always going to be new places to go and surprises ahead.”

Along with Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, and Amy Sedaris reprise their roles in the third season. New additions include Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows in undisclosed roles.

In a four-star review of the season three premiere, NME wrote: “Pascal’s performance anchors yet another super-slick action scene that dances us around asteroids and whips Baby Yoda through the sky squealing – and The Mandalorian is right back where it belongs.”