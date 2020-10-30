Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian has aired the first episode of its second season today (October 30) – and fans have taken to social media to react to its return.

The Disney+ show, which is helmed by Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal in the title role alongside Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and, of course, Baby Yoda, is back after its first season ended back in May.

Executive producer Dave Filoni previously promised fans that “everything gets bigger” in season 2, revealing: “The stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

Now, fans have can finally see what Filoni was referring to – but not before a few technical glitches delayed viewing for a few fans.

Some viewers reported that they were not able to watch the episode due to an error message on Disney+. “This is not the way,” one person wrote, tweeting a screenshot of the message.

“We’re sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support (Error Code 41),” the message read.

Others reported the same error, with one Twitter user writing: “.@disneyplus when The #Mandalorian won’t play,” and sharing a gif of Gamora from Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy saying: “You promised! You promised.”

See more reactions to the glitch below:

When you hit play end get the error message: #mandalorian pic.twitter.com/hOFpU0oETQ — XBOX Series X (@moronicview) October 30, 2020

Anyone else getting this error when trying to play Chapter 9? #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/t6RC85ldDO — chet (@MemphisMorant) October 30, 2020

Those who were able to watch the episode – titled ‘The Marshal’ – celebrated the fact that the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t halt its production, and many praised the show for its return to form.

WARNING! Spoilers for season two below.

“Just when everything seems to be going wrong… Baby Yoda comes back,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Wow talk about kick starting season 2 of the Mandolorion off with a bang ! What an episode! That was better than the whole of rise of Skywalker !”

Just when everything seems to be going wrong… Baby Yoda comes back. #Mandalorian Season 2. pic.twitter.com/okP393VBR3 — Jim Moss (@🏡) (@TheSmileCEO) October 29, 2020

Wow talk about kick starting season 2 of the Mandolorion off with a bang ! What an episode! That was better than the whole of rise of Skywalker !#Mandalorian — Dale Walker (@Chooka1989) October 30, 2020

A number of fans shared clips and screenshots of the first episode, with some spoilers being revealed involving new addition Cobb Vanth (played by Timothy Olyphant) and longtime Star Wars character, bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Confirming this is Boba Fett! Aka actor Temuera Morrison who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones! #Mandalorian #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/p2ZkEp86sE — John Terranova (@jhnterranova) October 30, 2020

And, of course, there were plenty of reactions to the return of everyone’s favourite infant, Baby Yoda.

“Baby Yoda here to save 2020,” one person tweeted. Another added: “My son is back and I’m soo happy.”

A third fan wrote: “Baby bro back.”

Baby Yoda here to save 2020 #mandalorian — ✨Shaz Yoonjoon✨ (@ShazYoongiJoon) October 30, 2020

Baby Yoda fans were also treated to a new feature on Twitter. Any tweet that featured the hashtag #Mandalorian, the like button (usually shaped like a heart) became an emoji of the loveable green character.

Whenever you include #Mandalorian in a post, the like button becomes everyone's favourite foundling 🙂 #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/xc99R8ddHP — ElitePraetorian (@PraetorianNZ) October 30, 2020

NO WAYYYYYYY OMG 😳 #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/3R8ppNQDT3 — T O M M Y (@PulisicEra_) October 30, 2020

See more reactions to the show’s first episode below:

#Mandalorian brilliant as always love it 👌🏻was that a cheeky cameo from boba Fett at the end ?!!!……. pic.twitter.com/0AfYYQ2CwQ — dean biggs (@biggsdean) October 30, 2020

Even though we had a slight delay, the #Mandalorian Season 2 premiere is 1 of my fave episodes of any TV show in the last 20 years. Just W.O.W!@Jon_Favreau is absolutely killing it & giving us lifelong @starwars fans something to truly believe in,in this year we sorely need it pic.twitter.com/y1AQwEcBzb — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) October 30, 2020

My dick after Chapter 9 of the #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/UtQItxBedF — Parker Pattillo (@ParkerPattillo) October 30, 2020

Me.: I feel sleepy all day. I should have more sleep

Also me: #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/KN0spVvC1A — Pavan Kosaraju (@pavankosaraju9) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Disney has unveiled a whole new range of toys to coincide with the release of The Mandalorian’s second season.

To mark the occasion, a range of toys, including a series of Funk Pops!s – mercenary Cara Dune (played by Gina Carano in the series) complete with blaster in hand and Horatio Sanz’s character Mythrol – a blue alien criminal who is frozen in Carbonite – have been revealed.

A new version of the Child has also been unveiled as part of Mando Mondays, which launched earlier this week and will be held every week throughout the second season.