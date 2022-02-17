‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ gets renewed for fifth and final season

Amazon has announced that its award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

It comes just one day before the series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced by Daniel Palladino, and starring Rachel Brosnahan as housewife-turned-comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel returns to Amazon Prime Video for its fourth season.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a press release (via Entertainment Weekly).

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel‘s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.”

Salke continued: “This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

The latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel arrives tomorrow (February 18). The previous three seasons premiered in December, but after multiple delays in production on account of COVID-19, a later launch date had to be accommodated.

A synopsis for the new season reads: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom.

“But her commitment to her craft – and the places it takes her – creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

The upcoming season will have a staggered release, with two episodes being dropped on the streaming platform each Friday.

New additions to the cast this season include cult filmmaker John Waters and a number of stars from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s earlier show Gilmore Girls including Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia.

In other Amazon Prime news, the streamer’s newly released Reacher series starring Titans actor Alan Ritchson has been renewed for a second season.