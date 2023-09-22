NewsTV News

Here’s when Rowoon’s new K-drama ‘The Matchmaker’ premieres

Also starring Cho Yi-hyun, Park Ji-young and more

By Puah Ziwei
Rowoon in 2020. Credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

South Korean TV network KBS2 has announced the premiere date of its upcoming historical romantic K-drama, The Matchmaker, starring Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun.

The Matchmaker, set in the Joseon dynasty, will star Rowoon as Shim Jung-woo, a brilliant scholar whose life is turned upside down after the sudden death of his bride. Starring opposite the former SF9 member is Cho Yi-hyun (All of Us Are Dead), who will play the best matchmaker in the city.

The pair will be joined by Park Ji-young (Revenant) as the powerful Mrs Park, and Jo Han-chul (Reborn Rich) as a King who wishes to marry off the daughters of Dr Maeng. Meanwhile, the aforementioned daughters will be played by Jung Shin-hye (My Perfect Stranger) and Park Ji-won (Let Me Be Your Knight).

The Matchmaker will greet viewers with comfortable laughter that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and genders,” the K-drama’s production team said in a statement, as translated by Soompi. “[It’s a] unique historical rom-com hat will transform the vibes of late fall when the cold wind begins to blow into heart-fluttering excitement.”

KBS has also released new still from the first script reading of The Matchmaker. In its post, the network also announced that the new K-drama will premiere on October 30 at 9:45pm KST.

[혼례대첩] 대본 리딩 현장 📸본격! 조선판 러브 액츄얼리💗첫 만남부터 VVIP급 매칭으로 인정받은'대본 리딩' 현장 ՞‪⸝⸝> ̫ <⸝⸝՞KBS2 새 월화 드라마 [혼례대첩]10월 30일 밤 9시 45분 첫방송#KBS #드라마 #혼례대첩 #로운 #조이현 #박지영 #이해영 #최희진 #정신혜 #박지원 #최경훈 #서진원 #TheMatchmakers

Posted by KBS 드라마 on Thursday, September 21, 2023

[혼례대첩] 대본 리딩 현장 📸한양 최고 울분남 청상부마 심정우 #로운 과이중생활을 하는 청상과부 정순덕 #조이현 의 만남🥹🫶이 둘이 어떻게 <조선 대표 원녀, 광부>들을 혼인시킬까..!?#혼례대첩 10월…

Posted by KBS 드라마 on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Rowoon is currently starring in the JTBC fantasy romance series, Destined With You, opposite Jo Bo-ah. The actor also made a special guest appearance in the Netflix K-drama show, A Time Called You.

Earlier this week, Rowoon announced that he would be stepping back from his role as a member of SF9 in order to focus on his acting career. The boyband’s leader, Youngbin, has since spoken out about how he’s “conflicted” over Rowoon’s departure from the group.

