Rowoon, Cho Yi-hyun butt heads in new ‘The Matchmakers’ teaser

KBS has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, The Matchmakers, starring Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun.

The Matchmakers, set in the Joseon dynasty, will star Rowoon as Shim Jung-woo, a brilliant scholar whose life is turned upside down after the sudden death of his bride. Starring opposite the former SF9 member is Cho Yi-hyun (All of Us Are Dead), who will play Jung Soon-deok, the best matchmaker in the city.

The pair will be joined by Park Ji-young (Revenant) as the powerful Mrs Park, and Jo Han-chul (Reborn Rich) as a King who wishes to marry off the daughters of Dr Maeng. Meanwhile, the aforementioned daughters will be played by Jung Shin-hye (My Perfect Stranger) and Park Ji-won (Let Me Be Your Knight).

The clip opens by introducing Shim Jung-woo and Jung Soon-deok. The former claims that there are “no cases about marriage that I don’t know about”, while the latter calls herself “the goddess of matchmaking”.

But when the duo finally pair up, they are often at odds with one another, shown through a montage of them constantly arguing. However, when the two characters touch hands, it seems like a spark has been struck.

The Matchmakers will premiere October 30 at 9:45pm KST on KBS. International availability for the upcoming K-drama has yet to be announced.

In September, Rowoon announced that he would be stepping back from his role as a member of SF9 in order to focus on his acting career. The boyband’s leader, Youngbin, has since spoken out about how he’s “conflicted” over Rowoon’s departure from the group.