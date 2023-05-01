‘The Morning Show’ has been renewed for fourth season

The Morning Show has been confirmed for a fourth season on Apple TV+.

It comes ahead of the third series which is set to air later this year. The acclaimed TV drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon last aired in 2021.

The next season is set to return with new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt along with new stars including Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie.

Aniston announced season 3 had wrapped filming in February via an Instagram post which, promised that there was “so much more to come.”

Stoudt will be taking over from Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner on the first two seasons. Ehrin remained on board as a consultant on the third season.

Commenting on her new role, Stoudt said in a statement at the time: “I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for.

“Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

Meanwhile, Aniston recently shared her thoughts on the evolution of comedy, saying there is now “a whole generation” of people who find Friends “offensive”.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive,” she said.

“There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now,” Aniston added.

In recent years, Friends has been criticised for its lack of diversity as well as a number of homophobic and transphobic jokes.

Aniston is currently starring alongside Adam Sandler in Netflix‘s Murder Mystery 2.