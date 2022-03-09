The Muppets series about Electric Mayhem Band in the works

A Muppets TV series focusing on The Electric Mayhem Band is officially in the works at Disney+.

The Muppets Mayhem is set to follow the beloved show’s band as they try and record their first ever album, according to Variety.

The show will star Lilly Singh as Nora, a human junior A&R executive who must manage the band, featuring Dr. Teeth, Animals, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips.

Adam F. Goldberg, creator of The Goldbergs, developed the series alongside Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes based on Jim Henson’s characters.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

“We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature, added: “Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff.

“Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

A Muppets Halloween special was released on Disney+ last year, while short-form series Muppets Now was released in July 2020.

Meanwhile, a couple of years ago eagle-eyed fans spotted that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had inserted references to the Muppets in his books.

Readers spotted references to a Kermit Tully, who is the Lord of Riverrun. Another passage refers to an Oscar Tully, who is described as “greener, and cursed with the sort of prickly pride so common in second sons”, which fans have connected to Sesame Street’s Oscar The Grouch.