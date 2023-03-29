‘The Night Agent’ and ‘The Glory’ top Netflix’s most-watched lists

Action thriller The Night Agent and popular K-drama The Glory are Netflix’s most-watched programmes this week.

According to Netflix’s latest weekly lists of Top 10 most-watched TV shows and movies, The Night Agent amassed over 168million hours viewed on the streaming platform for the week of March 20 to 26. Series topped the most-watched English-language TV series for the week, ending a two week-reign for Season 4 of You.

The Night Agent was released on March 23 and is based on the 2019 Matthew Quirk novel of the same name. It stars The Big C actor Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who stumbles upon a deep conspiracy at the White House.

Other entries on the most-watched English-language TV series list include Season 2 of Shadow And Bone (55million), the newly released fourth season of Love Is Blind (25million) and the documentary mini-series Waco: American Apocalypse (21 million).

Meanwhile, on the Non-English TV list, popular K-drama The Glory continued its reign with a third week at number one, garnering 48million hours viewed. The series has also become the sixth most popular Non-English TV release on Netflix ever, with a current total of 413million hours viewed within its first 28 days of release.

On the film side, crime thriller Luther: The Fallen Sun is most-watched English-language movie a third week running with 24million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, The Glory actress Shin Ye-eun recently opened up about how she lost Instagram followers because of her role as one of the series’ antagonists. “Many people said that they don’t want to see me smile, and that they don’t want to see my face,” she said.