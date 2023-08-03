‘The O.C.”s Adam Brody reveals major Marvel role he lost out on

The O.C.‘s Adam Brody has revealed the major Marvel role he once lost out on.

The actor – who stars in new film River Wild, a reimagining of the 1994 thriller starring Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon and David Strathairn – shared in a new interview that he once had a shot at the potentially career-changing role.

Speaking to Variety, Brody said that he read for the role of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in Guardians Of The Galaxy, which ended up going to Chris Pratt.

“I wanted that one,” he said, but agreed that Pratt was a “better” fit. “He is bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it,” he said.

Brody rose to fame for his role as Seth Cohen in the teen drama series The O.C., which ran from 2003 to 2007.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor reflected on some other unsuccessful auditions, including for the 2003 romantic comedy crime film Gigli starring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

“I remember liking the script,” Brody said, having auditioned for the role that went to Justin Bartha.

“I remember in the end, [Affleck] died in a way that it still stays with me. It’s like he’s sitting on the beach, he’s bleeding out and the sand just comes up and buries him… It was a nice image that they did not use in the movie at all.”

Around the same time, he was also hopeful to land a role in the 2003 Dumb And Dumber sequel, Dumber and Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t give a fuck. I would love to just be Lloyd Christmas’,” he said.

Back in 2021, Brody said that he finds it hard to go back and watch The O.C. because of his acting in it.

The Shazam! actor said that he struggled to revisit his work from around that time because he was doing a “terrible” imitation of his acting hero Vince Vaughan.

“Despite any confidence I had, I also can’t bear to watch any of The OC,” he said on the Life Is Short With Justin Long podcast.