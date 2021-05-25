‘The Office’ actor Mark York dies aged 55

The Office actor Mark York has died at the age of 55, The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

The actor played property manager Billy Merchant in The Office US, and died following a “brief and unexpected illness” according to his family.

“Even though he has been paraplegic since 1988, he had such an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality,” his family said in an obituary obtained by Radio Times. “He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do.”

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly in The Office, shared a tribute to York on Twitter. “Mark was a lovely man and a pleasure to work with. Very funny every time. Much love to his family,” she wrote.

Mark was a lovely man and a pleasure to work with. Very funny every time. Much love to his family. https://t.co/isS2GIbebD — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 25, 2021

“R.I.P. Mark York, AKA BILLY MERCHANT from The Office. He was a terrific human, a positive force and a dynamic actor. You will be missed,” Rainn Wilson tweeted. The actor played Dwight Schrute on the show.

Angela Kinsey, who also starred alongside York, Wilson and Fischer on the series, equally paid her respects on Twitter.

“Very sad to hear about Mark’s passing,” she began. “He was so talented and kind and will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. May he rest in peace.”

R.I.P. Mark York, AKA BILLY MERCHANT from The Office: https://t.co/qAOGv6Gmqh He was a terrific human, a positive force and a dynamic actor. You will be missed. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) May 25, 2021

Very sad to hear about Mark’s passing. He was so talented and kind and will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. May he rest in peace. ❤️ https://t.co/Py7Gmtf0Hp — Angela Kinsey🍩 (@AngelaKinsey) May 25, 2021

Mark York first appeared in The Office in season two, when Michael Scott (Steve Carell) brought him into the office for a disability awareness meeting.

Billy was the property manager of the Scranton Business Park, until Dwight bought it from him at the end of season six.

York also starred on CSI: New York and 8 Simple Rules. He is survived by his mother, father, three brothers and other close relatives.