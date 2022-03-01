In other Office news, John Krasinski explained last year why he refused to film a scene in which his character Jim cheats on his wife Pam.

“That’s the only time I remember putting my foot down,” he said in a new oral history of the show, as reported by Uproxx.

“I remember saying things that I never thought I’d say before, like, ‘I’m not going to shoot it’.

“My feeling is there is a threshold with which you can push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there’s a moment where if you push them too far, they’ll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they’ll never come back.”