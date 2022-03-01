The recipe for “Kevin’s famous chili” from the US version of The Office has cryptically been shared by streamer Peacock.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the revelation, that the recipe for “Kevin’s Famous Chili” is listed in the terms of conditions of The Office on the US exclusive streaming platform Peacock.

TikTok user @mckenziefloyd shared the news, saying her boyfriend noticed the recipe while looking through the app.

“I’m trying to figure out why the chili from The Office, the recipe, is on here in the terms of conditions with the instructions,” Floyd says in the clip.

“Why was that necessary to put on here? And then it just goes back to the regular terms and conditions.”

Kevin Malone, played by Brian Baumgartner, brings some of his family’s “famous chili” into the Dunder Mifflin office in Season Five, Episode 26.

“It’s a recipe passed down from Malones for generations — It’s probably the thing I do best,” Kevin explains to the camera. You can take a look at the full recipe on Consequence.