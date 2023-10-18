‘The Office’ showrunner addresses reboot rumours

The Office showrunner Greg Daniels has responded to reports that a revival of the US sitcom is in development.

Last month, a Puck News report claimed a reboot of the series would be announced when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike came to an end. No announcement has been made, however, following the strike’s conclusion on September 27.

Speaking to Collider about the report, show co-creator and executive producer, Greg Daniels, neither confirmed or denied the rumours.

Advertisement

“Well, I think that it’s very speculative,” Daniels said. “The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that fans still care a lot.

“But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

Back in 2021, NBC said they were “standing by” to make a revival “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one”.

Daniels previously suggested a new version of The Office might be “an extension” of the show’s universe. “I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” he told Collider in February last year.

“I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

Advertisement

Based on the UK version created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, The Office followed employees at the Scranton branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The show ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013.

Following the show’s conclusion, some cast members like John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling have had huge Hollywood success – with the former directing and starring in two A Quiet Place films opposite his wife Emily Blunt.