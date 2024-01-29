This show just beat a long-standing streaming record held by ‘The Office’

A streaming record previously held by The Office has been broken by Suits.

Up until now, the US sitcom had topped the list of most minutes watched for a single show in a year, after taking in 57.1 billion minutes in 2020.

However, following Suits‘ revival last year thanks to its release on Netflix, the legal drama has inched ahead of The Office after taking 57.7 billion minutes in 2023, according to Nielsen (via Variety).

However, it has been noted that Suits has a longer overall runtime than The Office, so would likely have had an advantage in reaching the record.

Following Suits in the 2023 ratings were Bluey with 43.9 billion minutes, NCIS with 39.4 billion, Grey’s Anatomy with 38.6 billion, and Cocomelon with 36.3 billion.

Suits‘ recent revival saw the show top the streaming charts for a record 12 weeks, subsequently becoming the most-popular acquired show of all time.

Following the success, it was reported in October that a new spin-off is in development, with the planned show set in the same period as the main series rather than being a prequel or sequel.

The new show may also include a fresh setting and characters, with executive producers Dave Bartis and Doug Liman reportedly involved.

The original series, which ran between 2011 and 2019, followed characters Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) at a fictional corporate law firm in New York City, and also starred Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle.

Alongside Suits, a reboot of The Office was previously reported to be in the works, with the show’s creator Greg Daniels apparently involved.

Later responding to the speculation, Daniels told Collider: “Well, I think that it’s very speculative. The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that fans still care a lot.

“But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”