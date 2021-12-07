Watch Red Velvet’s Joy star in the new teaser for ‘The One And Only’

JTBC has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming drama, The One And Only.

The One And Only is a romance drama starring Ahn Eun-jin, Kang Ye-won and Joy of Red Velvet. The drama follows three terminally ill women on a journey to realizing the meaning of life. Ahn stars as Pyo In-Sook, a woman who recently discovers that she is diagnosed with a terminal illness, who makes friends with social media influencer Sung Mi-Do (Joy) and housewife Kang Se-Yeon (Kang).

The new is accompanied by a voiceover, opening with “As humans, we will all one day face death,” as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

The new teaser follows the main characters as they seemingly start off at the wrong foot during their meeting at the hospice. But as the clip goes on, the trio are seen preparing for a meal outdoors and having a fun night out at a bar.

“As humans, we will all one day face death,” says the teaser’s accompanying voiceover, as translated by Soompi. It then goes on to ponder about happiness being found in the small, everyday moments.

Besides Ahn, Kang and Joy, the cast of The One And Only will also feature Age Of Youth’s Kim Kyung-nam and Backstreet Rookie‘s Do Sang-woo. The One and Only is set to premiere on JTBC on December 20, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday.

In other K-drama news, a new teaser for upcoming K-drama series Snowdrop was released yesterday (December 6). The new clip opens with a narration from star-crossed lovers Su-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Young-ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), the pair ponder what could have been if they had met at a different time.