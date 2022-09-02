‘The Osbournes’ to return in “funny and moving” BBC reboot

The Osbournes are set to return for a new reality series on the BBC.

The original show, which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005, followed the domestic life of Ozzy, Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly in Beverly Hills, California.

As Ozzy and Sharon look to move back to the UK, the BBC have announced a new reality series which will follow the family as they settle into their new life in Buckinghamshire, where they own a Grade II listed property, Welders House.

Advertisement

In a statement to NME, Clare Sillery, head of commissioning on BBC documentaries, said: “Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming ‘home to roost’, back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago.

“In this new series BBC viewers will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village… it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the UK.”

A release date for the series is yet to be announced.

In an interview with the Observer, the Black Sabbath frontman explained he wanted to return to the UK due to the amount of mass shootings in the US.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous here,” Ozzy said. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… it’s fucking crazy.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” he added, referring to the famous celebrity cemetery in LA. “I’m English. I want to be back… It’s time for me to come home.”

Last month, Ozzy appeared at the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his home city of Birmingham, where he reunited with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi to perform classic track ‘Paranoid’.