‘The Penthouse’ cast and crew to reunite on a new K-drama

A majority of the cast and crew on hit K-drama The Penthouse are set to reunite on a brand-new series.

According to South Korean media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, citing several local media sources, The Penthouse writer Kim Soon-ok and producer Joo Dong-min will be collaborating again for a new K-drama series tentatively titled The Escape Of The Seven.

Reports have also claimed that three The Penthouse stars – namely Yoon Jong-hoon, Shin Eun-kyung and Um Ki-joon – have been cast in The Escape Of The Seven, along with the addition of Men Are Men actress Hwang Jung-eum.

Following the reports, local network SBS responded by affirming that they were “positively reviewing” the production of the series and its subsequent broadcast on the channel, per Korea JoongAng Daily. If talks are successful, more details about the show’s full cast and eventual premiere date are expected to arrive in the coming months.

The Penthouse, which concluded its three-season run as of September 2021, follows several elite families engaged in a fierce rivalry for top-quality real estate and education. It also starred Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Kim Young-dae and more.

Speaking on his role as Joo Seok-hoon, the son of the show’s antagonist Joo Dan-tae (Uhm), Kim Young-dae previously described his time working on the series as a “special experience”. “As this was my first time acting as one character for such a long time, this was such a special experience,” he said, as translated by Soompi. “During this year and a half, we endured all the joys and sorrows of that time together so I’ve become attached.”

