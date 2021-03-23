Anya Taylor-Joy on ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ success: “I’ll understand in five years”

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has said she still hasn’t processed the success of the hit Netflix miniseries.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress, who played chess prodigy Beth Harmon, reflected on the whirlwind triumph of the show over the last 12 months.

“I think I’ll probably understand this year in about five years,” Taylor-Joy said of her experience. “I think that’s when it will probably hit.”

The actress recently won a Golden Globe award for her performance as Harmon, and is nominated for a SAG award as well.

Reflecting on her experience bringing the character to life, Taylor-Joy continued: “The second I closed the book, it was this dawning of, ‘I’m going to have to give this character so much of myself in order to tell the story right.'”

The Queen’s Gambit sparked a huge surge in sales for chess sets last year, which Taylor-Joy also says the cast and crew didn’t expect.

“We used to joke on set that we were bringing sexy back to chess,” she explained. “We didn’t really think that that’s what people would actually think.

“I don’t think you can be an even kind of sane person and be walking around, like, I have reinvigorated the game of chess!”

Elsewhere, Taylor-Joy was announced recently as the lead role in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.



She will also star in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and Viking thriller The Northman, which is directed by Robert Eggers.