‘The Queen’s Gambit’ leads winners at first night of Creative Arts Emmys

The Queen’s Gambit led the winners at the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys last night (September 11).
The first of three ceremonies was held at The Event Deck at LA Live in Los Angeles. The second and third events will take place today at 1pm PT (9pm BST) and 5pm PT (1am BST) today (12).
The Queen’s Gambit took home seven awards, including Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, and Period Costumes. Its streamer Netflix also took home a further five awards, taking its total to 12 for the night.
Netflix was also awarded for The Crown, Bridgerton and more. Marvel also won its first Emmy for WandaVision.
See the full Creative Arts Emmys winners so far below:
Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
WandaVision (episode ‘Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience’)
Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show (episode ‘Sister, May I Call You Oshun?’)
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Lovecraft Country (episode ‘Sundown’)
Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘End Game’)
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Love, Death + Robots (episode ‘Snow In The Desert’)
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian (episode ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’)
Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘End Game’)
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Conners (episode ‘Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité’)
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Crown (episode ‘Fairytale’)
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (episode ‘The Hope That Kills You’)
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘Exchanges’)
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian (episode ‘Chapter 15: The Believer’)
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ted Lasso (episode ‘The Hope That Kills You’)
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programme
Black Is King
The Masked Singer (episode ‘Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2’)
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Contemporary Costumes
Pose (episode ‘Series Finale’)
Period Costumes
The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘End Game’)
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Country Comfort (episode ‘Crazy’)
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown (episode ‘Fairytale’)
Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘End Game’)
Production Design for a Narrative Programme (Half-Hour)
WandaVision
Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Programme (One Hour or More)
The Queen’s Gambit
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Programme (One Hour or More)
Mare Of Easttown
Production Design for a Variety Special
The Oscars
Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live (host Kristen Wiig)
Prosthetic Makeup
The Mandalorian (episode ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’)
Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programme (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live (host Elon Musk)
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Pose (episode ‘Series Finale’)
Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Queen’s Gambit (episode ‘Adjournment’)
Interactive Programme
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Outstanding Motion Design
Calls
Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programme
Saturday Night Live (host Maya Rudolph)
Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton (episode ‘Art Of The Swoon’)
Contemporary Hairstyling
Pose (episode ‘Series Finale’)
Main Title Design
The Good Lord Bird
The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy said earlier this year that she hadn’t processed the success of the miniseries. “I think I’ll probably understand this year in about five years,” she said of the response to the show. “I think that’s when it will probably hit.”
One month after its release last year, the show broke the record for the most-watched limited scripted series on Netflix. In November 2020, it had been watched by 62million accounts making it the biggest limited show in the platform’s history.