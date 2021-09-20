‘The Queen’s Gambit’ creators dismiss plans for a second season

Creators of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit have dispelled hope of a second season, saying they’re “terrified” of ruining what’s already been told by trying to expand on the existing story.

The series, which premiered in October 2020, centres around the rise and struggles of an orphaned chess prodigy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. It picked up 11 Emmy Awards at this year’s ceremony, which took place yesterday (September 19), tying with The Crown for most accoladed program.

Speaking to Deadline post-ceremony, the Emmy-winning director and executive producer Scott Frank dismissed plans for a second series or any kind of sequel.

“I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told,” he explained.

The team did confirm they may have future projects on the horizon together, with fellow EP William Horberg saying, “we’re all certainly going to keep working together.”

Taylor-Joy added, “absolutely,” with Horberg then replying, “and try to find another story to tell with the same passion and team of amazing artists.”

Deadline also reported both producers are open to bringing co-stars Moses Ingram and Marielle Heller “along for the next ride”.

The mini-series’ multiple Emmy award wins include Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Directing for Limited or Anthology Series, Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special and more.

Soviet chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a $5million defamation lawsuit against Netflix, over a line made in the final episode of The Queen’s Gambit stating “she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.”

Gaprindashvili has denied this claim, clarifying she had competed against 59 male chess players, 28 of them simultaneously in one game, along with ten Grandmasters, by the year 1968 when the episode is set.