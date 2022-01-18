‘The Red Sleeve’ cast to reunite for Lunar New Year special

The cast of the hit K-drama The Red Sleeve are set to reunite for a Lunar New Year special.

Earlier this week, MBC announced that the historical drama’s main cast will be reuniting on television during a special program titled Holding On To The Red Sleeve. The program, which will air on January 31 at 11:10pm KST, will be hosted by singer Jang Yoon-jung, TV personality Do Kyung-wan and ZE:A’s Hwang Kwang-hee.

The special program will see 2PM’s Lee Junho, Lee Se-young, Lee Deok-hwa and other members of The Red Sleeve cast revisit the show through behind-the-scenes clips, bloopers and popular scenes from the drama. Aside from answering questions about the show, the program will also see the cast play games together.

Advertisement

Ahead of the program’s premiere, MBC released two new posters which featured the two leads, with text reading: “I still could not let you go.”

MBC’s The Red Sleeve is a period drama based on a novel of the same name. The show follows the romance between crown prince Lee San – who later becomes King Jeongjo of the Joseon era – and court lady Sung Deok-im. The series had first premiered in early November on MBC and wrapped up on New Year’s Day (January 1.)

In other K-drama news, Single’s Inferno contestant Song Ji-a has released an apology over wearing fake designer goods on the show. The lifestyle personality posted a handwritten apology on her Instagram account, following backlash from viewers.

“I want to apologize once again for everything that has happened due to infringing a designers’ creations and ignoring copyright”, Song added, as translated by Koreaboo. “As someone who has dreamed of launching a brand, I will recognise the severity of the issue and reflect upon this.”