‘The Red Sleeve’’s Kang Hoon says Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon inspired him to become an actor

The Red Sleeve star Kang Hoon has revealed the inspiration behind his burgeoning career as an actor.

Kang had recently guest-starred on the February 2 episode of MBC’s Radio Star variety show, where he revealed that his admiration for Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon was what sparked his passion for acting.

“After I quit basketball, I was searching for a new dream,” explained Kang Hoon, as translated by Soompi. “I was 17 years old [in Korean age], and at the time, Girls’ Generation and Wonder Girls were all the rage.”

Kang had especially grown to like Girls’ Generation at the time, which lead him to figure out a way to “meet them”. “I wasn’t good at singing or dancing, so I couldn’t become a singer. But I thought maybe I could be an actor. And if I became an actor, wouldn’t I be able to meet them? That’s how I started acting.”

Kim Gu-ra, a host on Radio Star, then processed to ask Kang which member of the iconic K-pop group had spurred the desire to get into acting. “Taeyeon. She was the first idol and last idol I ever stanned,” he said.

Kang Hoon also went on to recount stories from his past, as testament to how much he had liked Taeyeon. One such story involved him travelling her hometown of Jeonju to visit an optical store that was run by her parents at the time. “I actually have good eyesight,” he shared, “but I pretended like I couldn’t see well and had a pair of glasses made so I could talk to them.”