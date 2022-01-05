‘The Red Sleeve’: Lee Se-young calls 2PM’s Junho “the greatest partner”

Lee Se-young, star of the recently concluded K-drama series The Red Sleeve, has opened up about working alongside 2PM’s Junho.

In a new interview with Sports Chosun, Lee spoke about her chemistry with Junho, who played the male lead of the historical drama. The Red Sleeve tells the story of a royal court romance between Lee and Junho’s characters.

During the interview, Lee described Junho as “the greatest partner” while speaking about their working relationship. “Our chemistry was really good, and I’m happy to have worked with him. He’s an actor I’ve trusted since the beginning,” she added, as translated by Soompi. The duo have also earned accolades for their on-screen romance, winning Best Couple at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards.

Advertisement

“I also had the most amount of scenes with him,” she added. “We were the closest to each other, our communication was smooth, communicating with him acting-wise was also smooth since his personality is very affectionate and friendly, and it felt like we could discuss [many things] comfortably while filming.”

The Red Sleeve recently ended its 17-episode run on New Years Day (January 1) with its highest ratings yet. According to data from Nielsen Korea, the series’ final episode garnered over 3.6million viewers with a 17.4 per cent rating, only second to KBS2’s blockbuster Young Lady And Gentleman with 5.7million viewers and a 31.4 per cent rating.

In other K-drama news, SBS has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming K-drama series A Business Proposal. In the clip, lead actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong go on a blind date that hints at the forthcoming show’s plot.