‘The Repair Shop’ viewers react to “demonic” looking ‘Mr Bean’ doll

Viewers watching this week’s episode of The Repair Shop have been reacting to a “demonic” doll which bore a striking resemblance to Mr Bean.

During the BBC show, the battered looking ventriloquist doll from 1898 was given a makeover.

Before it was repaired, one viewer initially described the doll as “demonic”, adding: “I’m not saying that this ventriloquist doll on @BBCOne the repair shop is demonically possessed but I would suggest it is burnt, and the ashes are spread across the world. Just to be safe. #TheRepairShop.”

Another added: “Ventriloquist dummy on The Repair Shop has clearly killed and will do so again.”

But after the makeover, viewers were struck by how much he resembled Rowan Atkinson’s character Mr Bean.

“Did anyone else think the ventriloquist dummy ended up looking like mr Bean on the Repair Shop?” one wrote.

The first episode of the long running show about the silent, childlike man went out on New Year’s Day in 1990, leading to 19 episodes, an animated cartoon series and two films, the last of which, Mr Bean’s Holiday, came out in 2007.

Meanwhile, Blackadder recently returned for a Comic Relief special although lead Atkinson was not involved. Instead, Tony Robinson reprised his role as Baldrick

Last year, Ben Elton, who wrote Blackadder seasons two, three and four, ruled out the possibility of a fully-fledged return, telling Radio Times magazine that he didn’t have an “appetite” to create further seasons of the sitcom.

“We were a great team and I’ve talked so many times about doing something else. Not Blackadder again, I don’t think either of us feel any appetite to do that,” he said.