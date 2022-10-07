‘The Rings Of Power’ showrunners address Celeborn’s fate after seemingly killing off character

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power showrunners have addressed whether Galadriel’s husband Celeborn is actually dead in the series.

In episode seven, The Eye, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) mentions to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) about losing her husband Celeborn in the war against Morgoth.

While it isn’t said explicitly, it’s implied Galadriel believes Celeborn is dead – saying that she never saw him again following the conflict.

Celeborn’s death, if true, would be a major deviation from J.R.R Tolkien’s source material. In his writings, the character is present throughout Middle-earth’s Second and Third Age, and features in the original Lord Of The Rings trilogy played by Marton Csokas.

If Celeborn isn’t alive, Galadriel will never give birth to their daughter Celebrian, who goes onto to marry Elrond. Together, Celebrian and Elrond have multiple children, including Arwen, who marries Aragorn in the original trilogy.

Speaking to press during a Q&A screening of the seventh episode, showrunner JD Payne teased Celeborn’s fate was left “ambiguous” for a reason.

“[Galadriel] says she never saw him again,” Payne said. “Ambigious. And we know there are things that the two of them do together in terms of progeny that they will issue, realms they will found, all kinds of things.

“So it would be very hard to believe that she would never see him again. But let’s see.”

The showrunners recently addressed the racist backlash against many of the show’s cast, describing it as “patently evil”.

Based on the appendices to the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, The Rings Of Power covers events in Middle-earth’s Second Age, including the rise of Sauron and the forging of the rings.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The Rings Of Power’s fresh faces do some of the most interesting work on the show. As a start, this is an excellent one. Tell Sam Gamgee the tale’s not done yet.”