‘The Silent Sea’ is Netflix’s most-watched non-English series of the week

Other South Korean TV series on the list include 'Our Beloved Summer' and 'Single’s Inferno'

By Gladys Yeo
'The Silent Sea'. Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s latest K-drama offering, the sci-fi series The Silent Sea, has become the most-watched non-English series on the platform this week.

This is according to Netflix’s official most-watched list, which was introduced last November. The website tracks the platforms most popular content based on a metric it calls “hours viewed”, and allows users to toggle between weekly Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format.

According to the latest update to the list, The Silent Sea is the most-watched non-English series for the week of December 27 to January 2, clocking in a total of 47.83million hours viewed. This also marks the sci-fi series’ second week in the Top 10, after it had placed third in the week of its premiere.

Additionally, The Silent Sea is also Netflix’s third most-watched series of the week overall, after Season 4 of Cobra Kai, the second season of Emily In Paris and the sophomore season of The Witcher.

Several other South Korean TV series also made it onto this week’s most-watched list of non-English series, including Squid Game and Our Beloved Summer, which rank sixth and ninth respectively.

Reality dating show Single’s Inferno also comes in at eighth place, making it the first-ever reality series from the country to enter Netflix’s global Top 10 ranking

In other news, BTS vocalist V has made his first-ever solo appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with ‘Christmas Tree’, which he had contributed to the ongoing romantic comedy series Our Beloved Summer.

