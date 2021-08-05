A new unofficial cookbook for The Simpsons brings together recipes for some of the show’s classic delicacies.

Since the show began in 1987, The Simpsons has concocted its own recogniseable brands of food, ranging from Krusty Burgers, Marge’s Happy Cracker Snack Platter, to Apu’s Squishees from the Kwik-E-Mart.

A new book by Laurel Randolph, who is behind the blog The Joy of Cooking Milhouse, will teach you how to recreate classic recipes from the show.

Advertisement

The book features recipes for Forbidden Doughnuts (as seen in episode ‘Treehouse of Horror IV’ in season five), Bart’s America Balls, Lisa’s Chocolate-Cherry Experiment Cupcakes, Hot Fudge Sundaes with Tequila Ice Cream, and even Flanders’s Planter’s Punch.

There’s also a recipe for the Flaming Moe cocktail from season three, which consists of vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and rum to start the blaze.

The Squishees can either be made using a blender or ice cream maker, combining cold water, sugar, and a drink mix of your choice.

The Simpsons has become the longest-running animated sitcom, with the show gearing up to air season 33 in September.

Advertisement

The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook will be released 16 September.