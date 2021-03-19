‘The Simpsons’ has created a word now officially recognised by the dictionary

A word first used in The Simpsons has officially been recognised in the dictionary.

Dictionary.com has acknowledged the use of the word “embiggens”, which was first used in a 1996 episode which saw Lisa left devastated after discovering Springfield’s town founder, Jebediah Springfield, was actually a murderous pirate.

Determined to educate residents on the real history of Springfield, Lisa instead ends up upsetting townsfolk who refuse to acknowledge their praised founder hated his people and was anything other than perfect.

During her mission, it’s revealed the town’s motto is “a noble spirit embiggens the smallest man”, a word teacher Edna Krabappel says she “had never heard of before” until she moved into town.

It comes after “embiggened” was previously included in the Merriam-Webster dictionary and the online version of the Oxford English Dictionary in 2018.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of The Simpsons has surprised fans by showing Homer as a teenager in the 1990s.

In ‘Do PizzaBots Dream of Electric Guitars?’, Homer remembers his time as a teenager and wannabe DJ in the ’90s.

The episode features Star Wars director JJ Abrams as a film and TV technician, appearing as a small cameo character in the storyline about dreams not being achieved.

The new episode also contradicts the show’s timeline which previously suggested Homer and Marge met as teenagers in the ’70s.

Elsewhere, The Simpsons was recently renewed for its 33rd and 34th seasons, which will see it remain on air until at least 2023.