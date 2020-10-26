‘The Simpsons’ locations get Wes Anderson-style makeover

Some of the most iconic locations from The Simpsons have been given a Wes Anderson-style makeover.

As part of a new project from HomeAdvisor, the likes of the Simpsons’ living room, Moe’s Tavern and the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant have been redrawn in the aesthetic of the acclaimed filmmaker.

The project is aimed to “inspire homeowners by introducing new ways of thinking about the spaces in their homes”, with a team of designers using touchstones from some of Anderson’s most well-known work.

The living room contains nods to The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom, while Moe’s Tavern employs a Darjeeling Limited imperial look.

Homer Simpson’s station at the Power Plant, meanwhile, looks like something out of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, while Mr Burns’ office also contains a nod to The Darjeeling Limited.

Also given makeovers are the Kitchen in the Simpsons’ house and Lisa’s bedroom, which you can take a look at below.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Anderson gave fans a closer look into his process by sharing some animated storyboards from 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The acclaimed film was the director’s last live-action outing, though he will be returning to the big screen soon with The French Dispatch, which is due next year and will star the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro and Léa Seydoux.

In Simpsons-related news, it was revealed recently that the show’s upcoming ‘Treehouse Of Horror XXXI’ episode will be delayed until November, having been originally slated to air on October 18.