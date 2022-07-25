‘The Simpsons’ to parody Stephen King’s ‘It’ in Halloween special

The Simpsons will parody Stephen King’s classic novel It in a special singular Treehouse Of Horror episode.

Details of the show’s upcoming 34th season were teased at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 23) where executive producer Matt Selman announced that one of the two Halloween episodes in the next season will be dedicated entirely to a parody of It.

This marks the first time a Treehouse Of Horror special of The Simpsons will have a single story instead of the usual three vignettes.

Advertisement

Speaking to Variety, Selman said: “We’ve never done a single fantastical, scary, dark story, told over the scope of the 20 minutes and 40 seconds that is an episode.

“I think the fans are going to be really excited. Certainly the tattoos already exist of Krusty as Pennywise. So we’re just writing towards the tattoos now. You want as many tattoo worthy moments in your episodes as you can.”

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the episode will be titled Not It and will take place in Kingfield, described as a “spooky Maine version of Springfield”.

The other traditional Treehouse Of Horror episode will feature a parody of anime series Death Note, with an entirely different studio handling the animation.

Melissa McCarthy was also announced as a guest star in the upcoming season where she’ll play Homer’s rival for Grandpa’s love in a scenario akin to 2008 film Step Brothers.

Advertisement

The 34th season is set to premiere on September 25 in the US on Fox, with the opening episode set to follow Homer as he gets caught up in an online conspiracy group.

The show’s 33rd season concluded in May with a finale which featured Hugh Jackman as a janitor who sings about the death of the American middle class.