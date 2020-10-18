The Simpsons’ upcoming ‘Treehouse Of Horror XXXI’ episode has been delayed until November.

The ‘Treehouse Of Horror’ specials began in 1990, when The Simpsons was on its second season. This year marks the 30th horror-themed special.

The new episode of the long-running show was due to air tonight (October 18), but a tweet from the programme’s official Twitter account has confirmed it has been pushed back.

“Treehouse of Horror XXXI has been postponed until November 1,” it read, alongside an image of Bart pouring a green liquid into a sleeping Homer’s mouth.

Treehouse of Horror XXXI has been postponed until November 1. pic.twitter.com/vEujg5cZBT — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 18, 2020

In a response to a fan asking if another new episode would be shown today in said, the account wrote: “Not today. Postponement is due to Game 7 of the NLCS [National League Championship Series baseball].”

Not today. Postponement is due to Game 7 of the NLCS. — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 18, 2020

It was confirmed earlier this month (October 6) that season 31 of The Simpsons would arrive on Disney+ in November.

The 22-episode season is set to premiere on November 6 on the streaming platform, dropping in one go and joining over 600 episodes of The Simpsons already available on Disney+. Celebrity guests featured in the season include Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Pose star Billy Porter and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Other guest stars include John Mulaney, Joey King, Kevin Smith, Jim Parsons, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen and Lilly Singh. There will also be musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Meanwhile, the actor who will play Carl following Hank Azaria’s departure from the show was announced last month (September 25). Azaria had previously voiced Apu as well, and decided earlier this year to distance himself from the character due to the stereotypes perpetuated by it.