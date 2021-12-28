‘The Sixth Sense’: all cast members returning for Season 3

Hit South Korean variety show The Sixth Sense will be returning for a third season.

READ MORE: ‘Snowdrop’ episodes one and two recap: controversial series hits the ground running

According to a new report by South Korean media outlet Xportsnews, filming for the third season of the variety show will take place in February 2022. A source from tvN added that noted that other details about the show, such as an airdate, have yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

“The first filming for The Sixth Sense 3 will take place in February,” said a representative from tvN as translated by Soompi. “The broadcast schedule and the rest have yet to be decided.”

In addition, all cast member from the second season – which featured Yoo Jae-suk, Sky Castle’s Oh Na-ra, Big Data Romance’s Jeon So-min, Once Again’s Lee Sang-yeob, Jessi and Lovelyz’s Mijoo – will be returning for the show’s third season.

The Sixth Sense tests the casts’ “sixth sense” through challenges that involve analyzing whether a place or person is fake. The variety show’s first season aired on September 2020, while its second season aired last June.

In other K-drama news, South Korean streaming service Coupang Play has reportedly found success with its new K-drama series, One Ordinary Day. According to the streaming platform, Coupang Play became the fastest-growing OTT platform and most-downloaded streaming app in South Korea since One Ordinary Day’s premiere in November.

“We put effort into capturing what was going on inside the characters’ heads, rather than using fancy tricks or spectacular angles,” said One Ordinary Day director Lee Myeong-woo in an interview with Variety.