‘The Sopranos’ fans are being invited to the home of Tony Soprano

Fans of The Sopranos are being invited to the home of Tony Soprano, which featured in the HBO series.

An Evening at Tony’s will allow attendees to tour 14 Aspen Drive on May 29, grab a drink by the mob boss’ pool, meet and greet the cast of The Sopranos and roam around the house grounds.

They can also take photos of notable scenes from the show and hang out in Tony’s white pearl Escalade. The mob boss was portrayed by the late James Gandolfini.

Advertisement

Tickets are being sold now on the VirtualCons online store for $995 (£725) and you can purchase them here.

Last year, the surviving cast members of The Sopranos reunited for a virtual reunion for charity.

Cast members that took part included Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, Steven Van Zandt, Maureen Van Zandt, Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, Vincent Pastore, Tim Van Patten and Steve Schirripa.

It came ahead of the release of The Many Saints Of Newark, a prequel film adaptation of the show co-written by creator David Chase.

Meanwhile Drea De Matteo, who played Adriana in the long running mob series, recently told NME that she struggled to come to terms with The Sopranos after it ended.

Advertisement

“I felt down – it was very scary,” she said. “I played a New Yorker with a very heavy accent and that’s the kiss of death for someone who wants to do other things. I jumped right into [Friends spinoff] Joey – which I didn’t think was a smart move but everybody pushed me into it – where I’m playing Adriana but as a cartoon. The reason people loved Adriana was because she wasn’t a caricature, she was real.”