‘The Sopranos’ won’t return, confirms creator David Chase: “The prequel was it”

The Sopranos creator David Chase has confirmed that the iconic HBO series will not return in any capacity.

In a wide-ranging interview with TV Insider, Chase was asked if there will be any future Sopranos projects following the 2021 movie prequel, The Many Saints Of Newark.

Chase simply responded: “No. The prequel was it.”

Advertisement

Many fans had long hoped for some form of continuation of the series, given how the finale left things open-ended with James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano potentially facing his death in a diner.

Asked how he reacted to the fan frustration surrounding that inconclusive ending, Chase said: “I was pretty amazed at how much they loved Tony but wanted to see his face in a bowl of linguine. It’s almost like, ‘You love my son and now you want him killed!'”

According to HBO’s chief contnt officer Casey Bloys, Chase had always been against the idea of returning to the franchise.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2022, Bloys said: “I don’t think David has any interest in revisiting The Sopranos. And I would agree with him. It’s a perfect series that I don’t think needs revisiting. But we’ll see what he wants to do next.”

Asked if there’s anything more to come from The Sopranos or The Many Saints Of Newark, Bloys said: “Series-wise, not that I’m talking to David about. I don’t know where they left off, whether there were going to be more movies or what, so to your larger question about a Sopranos series, there’s nothing there. And with The Many Saints, there hadn’t been any conversations about it.”

Advertisement

The Sopranos spanned six seasons between January 1999 and June 2007. Released in 2021, The Many Saints Of Newark starred Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano.

In NME’s four-star review, The Many Saints Of Newark is described as “both a loving tribute and worthy expansion of the mob epic’s world” with a “gripping story that’s more than capable of standing on its own”.