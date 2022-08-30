‘The Sopranos’ star Robert LuPone dies at 76 from cancer

The Sopranos star Robert LuPone has died at the age of 76.

The actor, who portrayed Dr. Bruce Cusamano in the drama, died on Saturday (August 27).

His death was confirmed in a statement released by the Manhattan Class Company (MCC) Theatre, an organisation that was founded by the late actor.

“The MCC Theater community mourns the loss of our much loved and uniquely inspiring partner, colleague, and dear friend, Bob LuPone, who lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humour, a boundless passion for connection, and a whole lot of heart,” the statement read. “We will miss him deeply and always.”

In a tribute posted on the MCC website it was confirmed that the actor (brother of Patti LuPone) died after living with pancreatic cancer for three years.

MCC’s co-founders Bernard Tesley and Will Canter wrote in the tribute: “Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked into our souls.

“He was our best friend. It is hard to believe that we will never sit down with him again and say, ‘Let’s talk.’”

Having studied acting at the prestigious Juilliard, LuPone landed his first professional acting job in 1966 starring opposite Liza Minnelli in the ensemble of The Pajama Game.

In 1976 he was nominated for a Tony for best featured actor in a musical following his stint in A Chorus Line.

For many, though, the actor is best known for playing Dr. Bruce Cusamano in The Sopranos, starring opposite James Gandolfini and Edie Falco.

The actor only appeared in a small number of episodes but made a lasting impression as the family doctor and the Sopranos’ neighbour.

Last month fellow Sopranos star Tony Sirico passed away at the age of 79.

The actor, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, passed away on July 8 from dementia.