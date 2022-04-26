‘The Sound of Magic’: Ji Chang-wook says his “difficult” childhood drew him to the series

South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook has opened up about why joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy K-drama The Sound of Magic.

In a recent interview with W Korea, the 34-year-old actor revealed that his own background and upbringing had led him to take on his role in the forthcoming series. The Sound of Magic tells the story of about high school students Yoon Ah-yi (Choi Sung-eun) and Na Il-deung (True Beauty’s Hwang In-yeop).

The duo face immense pressure in life, due to issues like poverty and their school grades, but they embark on a magical tale after encountering the enigmatic yet mystical magician Rieul (played by Ji).

“This was my first thought while reading the script: ‘This is my story’,” explained the actor, as translated by Soompi. “The poverty and concerns of high school student Yoon Ah-yi that Sung-eun portrays. How In-yeop’s character Na Il-deung worries about his grades and his future. I was reminded of my teens.”

Ji went on to speak about his own childhood, sharing that his family had experienced “difficult” periods in life, following his father’s death at a young age. He also added that Ah-yi’s struggles in the show had “touched certain memories”.

“When I think about these two [characters], I feel hurt and sad so I want to support them. That’s the reason why I chose this project,” explained the actor.

Helmed by Itaewon Class and Love In The Moonlight director Kim Sung-youn, The Sound Of Magic is based on a popular webcomic titled Annarasumanara, which was written and illustrated by Ha Il-kwon. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 6.