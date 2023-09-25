Here’s when ‘The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’ starring Lee Se-young premieres

MBC has shared a sneak peek for its upcoming K-drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, starring Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk.

Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name, the upcoming series follows a contractual marriage between Kang Tae-ha (Cheer Up’s Bae In-hyuk) and 19th century Joseon woman Park Yeon-woo (The Red Sleeve’s Lee Se-young), who has travelled forward in time to the 21st century.

The new trailer opens with a glimpse of Yeon-woo’s life in Joseon, where she shares a loving relationship with a young man to whom she has been betrothed. “No matter where you are, or what happens, I love you,” she says in a voiceover. However, he passes away on their wedding night, leaving her overwhelmed with grief.

After throwing herself into a well, Yeon-woo mysteriously wakes up in the 21st century where she meets Tae-ha, who looks exactly like her deceased lover. Each with their own reasons, the pair decide to enter a contractual marriage.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract will premiere on MBC this November, with international availability yet to be announced. Keep an eye on this page for the latest information.

