‘The Traitors’: Diane responds to son Ross’s elimination

This article contains major spoilers for The Traitors.

The Traitors star Diane Carson has responded to her son Ross being eliminated in the reality show’s latest episode.

Faithful Diane was murdered (eliminated) from the show last week, while Ross was recruited as a Traitor in a major twist.

However, last night’s (January 24) episode saw Ross banished from the castle after just one day as a Traitor, with fellow Traitors Harry and Andrew among those to vote him off the show.

Ross then revealed to the players what viewers knew all along: that Diane was his mum, leaving his fellow players shocked.

Diane has since taken to Instagram to share her reaction to Ross’s dramatic exit from the series. “God no! No! Nooo! Ross!” she’s seen shouting at her TV as the players casted their votes.

However, as Ross announces to the other players that Diane is his mum, she gives a cheeky wink to the camera, before it pans up to a family photo of Ross in her living room.

Diane captioned the video: “They were gunning for you since breakfast. You were AMAZING son. You did us proud. And what an exit. Team Diane(a)Ross, over and out.

During an appearance with his mum on The Traitors: Uncloaked, Ross opened up about his failed attempt to take down the Traitors from the inside.

“The plan was to cause chaos in the ranks, have Andrew in my ranks and get Harry’s name out there,” he said. “[Harry’s] so solid, he’s got such a sweet face on him.

“There was a plan, but I had 12 hours to sort the plan out so I was trying to pit them against each other. I didn’t realise Andrew was so cottoned that Harry was probably gonna murder him at some point. He’s not the type. He’s such a lovable, friendly giant.

“So I thought I really had to sway Andrew, that was the game plan. But then Harry went straight to Andrew, and Andrew starting lying… Andrew gaslit me.”

Earlier this month, Clinical psychologist Dr. Paul Davies, and psychodynamic psychotherapist Roger Fife claimed that The Traitors contestants will need psychological help following the show’s conclusion.