The Umbrella Academy cast celebrate finishing season 3

The Umbrella Academy has wrapped filming on the next season of the hit Netflix show.

Steve Blackman, showrunner for show, shared a video on Instagram of the main members of the cast members announcing that production on the latest season was now complete.

Elliot Page, who plays Vanya in the show, can be seen saying: “That’s a wrap of season three of Umbrella Academy and I’m stoked cause I can’t wait for you to see it and sad cause I’ll miss everyone.”

Other actors who appear in the video include David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Raver-Lampman added: “Wow. I don’t think the world’s ready for this. I think it’s our best season yet.”

You can watch it below:

Earlier this year, The Umbrella Academy has unveiled new cast additions for season three of the series, who will all make up the ‘Sparrow Academy’. Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) will play Sparrow #1 Marcus, who is described as “honest, virtuous, and demanding” and oozing “confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice”.

Sparrow #2 is Ben – though this version is a “Machiavellian tactician” and “determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs” – who is followed by Sparrow #3 Fei (Brintne Oldford), a misanthrope who is usually the smartest person in the room.

Sparrow #4 is Alphonso (Jake Epstein), who has years of crime-fighting that “have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles”, and he has “a caustic and biting sense of humor”.

Genesis Rodriguez will play Sparrow #5, Sloane, a romantic who feels a higher cosmic calling, while Cazzie David plays Sparrow #6, Jayme, who is close to Aphonso and a “loner”. Finally, Sparrow #7 is Christopher – aka the Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube – who is the Sparrow’s oracle and can induce “paralyzing fear”, though is treated as a sibling.

The Umbrella Academy was renewed for season three back in November, with regulars Page, Tom Hopper, Castañeda, Raver-Lampman, Sheehan, Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore all returning.

There is, as yet, no release date penned for season three.