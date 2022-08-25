‘The Umbrella Academy’ renewed for fourth and final season

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season on Netflix.

In a statement announcing the news on Thursday (August 25), series creator Steve Blackman said: “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.

“But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H.Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore have all been confirmed to reprise their roles in the fourth season.

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season! ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/6DaZn81V5o — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2022

Teasing what to expect to Tudum, Blackman said: “This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the universe at the end of the season three finale. But because of Allison’s actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the button.

“So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

Along with the renewal, Netflix announced an extended creative partnership with Blackman who is developing two new projects for the streaming platform.

One of the projects is a TV adaptation of video game Horizon Zero Dawn, co-written by Michelle Lovretta. Like the source material, developed by Guerrilla Games, the show will follow main character Aloy in an “incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine who find themselves on a collision course to oblivion,” as noted in the interview.

Blackman is also working on a space show called Orbital set on the International Space Station. According to the creator, the show is “unlike anything I’ve done before yet also shares my love of black humour, characters who live on the edge and wild action sequences”.

In a five-star review of The Umbrella Academy season three, NME wrote: “The Umbrella Academy has always walked the line between The Boys’ over the top superhero rampage and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s grounded morality, but remains its own unique thing.

“Season three might be less madcap than what’s come before, but it’s no less bizarre, bold or brilliant.”