‘The Umbrella Academy’ renewed for season 3 on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season on Netflix.

The superhero series will officially be returning to the streaming platform between 2021 and 2022, as production is set to begin next February in Toronto, Canada.

Netflix has confirmed that returning cast members will include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Season three is set to include 10 one-hour episodes, and will pick up where the second season, which premiered on July 31 of this year, left off.

A synopsis for season two reads: “Five warned his family that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960.

“Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline.”

The description continued: “Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.”

NME gave season two of The Umbrella Academy five stars upon release, writing: “Bigger, brighter but with more at risk, this second offering is a flawless series that doesn’t put a foot wrong. It’s a triumphant burst of joy that we could all do with some of right now.”