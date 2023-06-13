Watch the thrilling first teaser for ‘The Uncanny Counter’ season two

South Korean cable network tvN has released the first teaser for season two of The Uncanny Counter.

Based on the webtoon Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi, The Uncanny Counter centres around the adventures of high school student So Mun (Jo Byung-gyu) and after he joins the Counters, a group of paranormal-hunters who search for and fight against evil spirits.

Season two of The Uncanny Counter will see the return of Jo Byung-gyu as So Mun, alongside Yoo Jun-sang (as Ga Mo-tak), Kim Se-jeong (Do Ha-na) and Yeom Hye-ran (Choo Mae-ok).

Advertisement

The group will be joined by new cast members Jin Seok-kyu (of Kingdom fame), Kang Ki-young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo), Kim Hieora (The Glory) and Yoo In-soo (Alchemy of Souls).

The new teaser for The Uncanny Counter Season 2 gives viewers a sneak peek of the show’s thrilling fight sequences, alongside a preview of the upcoming new characters.

The Uncanny Counter Season 2 is set to premiere on tvN in July 2023. The first season of The Uncanny Counter originally aired on South Korean cable network OCN, and was available internationally on Netflix.

In other K-drama news, production company No. 3 Pictures has announced that it is working on a spin-off of popular Boys’ Love series Unintentional Love Story.

No. 3 Pictures has yet to announce a title for the upcoming Unintentional Love Story spin-off nor the new show’s plot. It is also unclear if original actors Gongchan and Cha Seo-won will be returning.