‘The Undoing’ crowned HBO’s most watched series of 2020

The Undoing has become the most-watched HBO show of 2020.

The miniseries, starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, surpassed 12.3million viewers and overtook Big Little Lies as the most popular show, according to Variety.

48 per cent of viewers reportedly watched the show on digital platforms, and the finale of the six-part show drew 3million viewers across all platforms, HBO confirmed.

HBO Max also reported a 80 per cent increase from viewing figures for the finale versus the previous episode, and five times more people watching since the first episode.

Finally, HBO also said that The Undoing was the first series to grow week on week in the six-episode run in the network’s history.

The Undoing, adapted from the 2014 bestselling novel of the same name by Jean Hanff Korelitz, was written and produced by David E. Kelley, who also created Big Little Lies.

The whodunit series, focusing on a husband and wife on the brink of disaster, was directed by Susanne Bier.

In a five-star review of the series, NME wrote: “This is a must-watch piece of telly that boasts two of the year’s most compelling leads in Jonathan and Grace.

“Ideally suited to the limited series format, Korelitz’s book is sure to fly off the shelves with increased speed when fans make it to the end of this adaptation. They’ll just have to unstick themselves from the edge of the sofa first.”

‘The Undoing’ is available to watch on NOW TV