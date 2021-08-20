‘The Veil’ actress Kim Ji-eun tests positive for COVID-19

South Korean actress Kim Ji-eun has been diagnosed with COVID-19, her agency has confirmed.

On August 19, HB Entertainment released a statement confirming that the actress had tested positive for the coronavirus. “Kim Ji-eun tested positive for COVID-19 today,” it said, per Soompi. The company also noted that the actress had initially gotten tested but received a negative result.

“After she finished filming her drama on August 11, she attended a meal at which she crossed paths with a confirmed COVID-19 case. She went to get tested right away and received a negative test result on August 17,” wrote the agency.

Advertisement

HB Entertainment shared that Kim had entered self-quarantine despite the negative result in accordance with South Korea’s current disease control guidelines before falling sick. “After feeling symptoms of ill health, she was tested again and received a positive test result. She will now enter a treatment facility.”

The actress was filming for MBC’s upcoming blockbuster spy drama The Veil. In a report by Sports Donga, the production staff for the series “have advised all the actors and production staff members to get tested” despite not being classified as close contacts.

“Our entire filming schedule has been conducted with weekly testing for COVID-19. We have completed a large portion of filming,” they said. “There might be adjustments to the filming schedule, but it will likely not impact the broadcast schedule. Kim Ji-eun’s health is our top concern.”

Starring Namkoong Min, Park Ha-sun, and Kim Ji-eun, The Veil is set to premiere in mid-September on MBC. The series revolves around a top field agent in the National Intelligence Service who returns after going missing for a year in search of a mole in the organisation.