‘The Veil’ cast tease details the plot of the upcoming revenge thriller series

The cast of MBC’s upcoming spy thriller series The Veil have teased the plot of the forthcoming series.

During a September 16 online press conference for the series, actors Namkoong Min, Park Ha-sun and Kim Ji-eun, alongside producing director Kim Sung-yong talked about what viewers can expect in The Veil.

The series revolves around top National Intelligence Service field agent Han Ji-hyuk (portrayed by Namkoong), who returns after going missing for a year in search of a mole in the organisation. The Veil premieres tonight (September 17) at 10pm KST, and will be available on MBC and streaming service Viki.

During the press conference, Kim, who plays elite agent and Han’s partner Yoo Je-yi, talked about the structure of the drama. “Each episode will feature several incidents, with that one big incident at its core. It’s more fun to watch if you try to guess what’s going to happen next,” she said, as translated by Soompi.

“Han Ji-hyuk returns to find the traitor in the organisation. While he’s hunting the traitor, his memories from a year ago come back slowly one by one, but I think it’ll be fun if the viewers also try to guess who the traitor could be,” said Namkoong on the upcoming storyline.

“The big thing to keep in mind is that you can’t trust anyone in this drama. You can’t easily divide those who are good characters from the bad,” added Park, who portrays Seo Soo-yeon, a team leader at the National Intelligence Service Crime Information Center.

Last month, Kim entered a treatment facility for COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the virus. According to her agency, the actress had crossed paths with a confirmed COVID-19 case after an August 11 filming of The Veil.

In a report by Sports Donga, the production staff for the series “have advised all the actors and production staff members to get tested” despite not being classified as close contacts.